21 new COVID-19 cases in Greenup County
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Twenty-one new COVID-19 cases are reported in Greenup County.
The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Tuesday, saying the cases range from a 13-year-old girl to a 91-year-old woman. One of the people affected is hospitalized.
Since the pandemic began, there have been 719 cases, 552 which have recovered.
One hundred fifty-four cases remain active.
There have been 13 deaths.
