21 new COVID-19 cases in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Twenty-one new COVID-19 cases are reported in Greenup County.

The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Tuesday, saying the cases range from a 13-year-old girl to a 91-year-old woman. One of the people affected is hospitalized.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 719 cases, 552 which have recovered.

One hundred fifty-four cases remain active.

There have been 13 deaths.

