24 new cases of COVID-19 in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - There have been 24 new cases of the coronavirus reported.

According to the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments, this brings the total number of cases to 1,138 since the beginning of the pandemic.

14 more people recovered. There have been 724 recoveries since the start of the outbreak.

12 people have died in connection to the virus.

Scioto County is still considered Red or Level 3.

