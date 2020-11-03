Advertisement

27 additional COVID-19 cases in Boyd County

Twenty-seven new COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County, Kentucky.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center made that announcement Monday, saying the latest cases range from age 16 to the late 60s.

All except one of those affected are isolating at home.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 808 cases, 548 which have recovered.

There have been 24 deaths.

