27 coronavirus cases in Boyd County

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center is reporting 27 new positive cases of COVID-19.

A two-year-old is among the new cases.

Officials say there have been 834 total coronavirus cases since the beginning of the outbreak.

24 people have died in connection to the virus overall.

12 more individuals have recovered, bringing the total to 560.

