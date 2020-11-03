27 coronavirus cases in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center is reporting 27 new positive cases of COVID-19.

A two-year-old is among the new cases.

Officials say there have been 834 total coronavirus cases since the beginning of the outbreak.

24 people have died in connection to the virus overall.

12 more individuals have recovered, bringing the total to 560.

