Ashland Christmas parade to be drive-thru style this year

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) – The city of Ashland’s annual Christmas parade will look a bit different this year due to the pandemic.

It will be a drive-thru parade, city officials say.

This means floats will remain stationary as cars drive through to view the festivities.

Participation in the parade will be limited to a first-come, first-serve basis, and organizations will have to limit the number of people who are allowed on the float.

