Boone County schools sticking to two days in-person learning for now

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Boone County Board of Education voted Monday to continue with their current model for in-person learners.

Currently, students who chose in-person learning are going to school two days a week, with the other three days as virtual learning days.

In their re-entry plan, there are different phases and currently students are in phase one. However on Monday, the board had the option to move on to phase two which would have been four days in-person learning with one day being a virtual learning day.

“I think the board is truly concerned about the numbers in regard to infection rate,” said Superintendent Jeff Huffman. “We heard the board president talk about the fact that for the last seven days, Boone County has been red with the infection rate.”

The board said they will continue to monitor the situation but did not give an exact date on when they could or would take action on the matter again.

Also during the meeting, Superintendent Jeff Huffman announced that he will be retiring on June 30, 2021, after more than 30 years in education.

“We still have a lot of work to do, that’s a long way off. There’s still a lot of things we need to navigate,” he said. “I’m going to continue to work hard everyday and expect those around me to do the same.”

The next board meeting will be Nov. 16.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.