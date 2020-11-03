City of Charleston offering ‘citizen appreciation parking’

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The city of Charleston is hoping free parking can be a small incentive to create some big business downtown this holiday season.

Charleston City Council on Monday approved eight days of “Citizen Appreciation Parking.”

On the following Saturdays, parking fees will be waived at all metered on-street parking spaces:

November: 14, 21 & 28.

December: 5,12,19 & 26

January: 2

