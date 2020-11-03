Advertisement

City of Charleston offering ‘citizen appreciation parking’

"Citizen Appreciation Parking" will run from Nov. 14 through Jan. 2 in Charleston.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The city of Charleston is hoping free parking can be a small incentive to create some big business downtown this holiday season.

Charleston City Council on Monday approved eight days of “Citizen Appreciation Parking.”

On the following Saturdays, parking fees will be waived at all metered on-street parking spaces:

November: 14, 21 & 28.

December: 5,12,19 & 26

January: 2

