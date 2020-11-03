COVID-19 Ky. | 1,032 new cases, 3 additional deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday announced 1,032 new COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of 4 p.m., there had been three more deaths, bringing the statewide total to 1,492 since the pandemic started in early spring.

The positivity rate was 6.25 percent.

The governor announced the following counties with the most positive cases: Jefferson, Fayette, Warren and McCracken.

