PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A person died Monday evening as a result of an ATV accident.

That is according to dispatchers in Putnam County, who say the accident happened along Turkey Creek Road in the Hurricane area, not far from the Lincoln County line.

The incident was reported to dispatchers just before 8 p.m.

