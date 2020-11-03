CSX worker hurt in railyard accident

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A CSX railyard worker was seriously injured Monday in a worksite accident, CSX said in a statement.

According to the CSX media team, the incident happened in Russell.

CSX says the worker was taken to the hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries.

There is no word yet on what happened, or the specifics of the worker’s injuries, but CSX says the incident is under investigation.

