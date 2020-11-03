Advertisement

CSX worker hurt in railyard accident

A CSX railyard worker was seriously injured Monday in a worksite accident in Russell, Kentucky.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A CSX railyard worker was seriously injured Monday in a worksite accident, CSX said in a statement.

According to the CSX media team, the incident happened in Russell.

CSX says the worker was taken to the hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries.

There is no word yet on what happened, or the specifics of the worker’s injuries, but CSX says the incident is under investigation.

