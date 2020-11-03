Advertisement

Election day weather aims to please

By Tony Cavalier
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Election day earns A grade

The long election season draws to an end on Tuesday and Mother Nature has decided to behave not only locally but across virtually the entire USA.

Tuesday will dawn clear and chilly. With a breeze stirring the hills, colder air will settle down into valley towns and rural hollows. There removed from the wind meadows will be frosty cold with school bus temperatures below fre4ezing and in the 20s in many areas. Where the breeze moves all night long, readings will start out in the 30s.

So a warm jacket will be needed for early voters (polls open 6 AM in Kentucky, 6:30 Ohio and WV).

But the frosted chill will soon succumb to the warming November sunshine as readings head for 50 by high noon and 60 by 4pm. With a pleasant breeze stirring one could argue the weather will be perfect for voter turnout.

Look for a day to day warm-up as a spell of late season Indian Summer takes hold the rest of the week.

The polls close after sunset now that we are on EDT so voters in the Bluegrass State have until 6pm and in WV and Ohio until 7:30 to select the candidates of their choice.

Weather history suggests that 7 of the last 8 presidential elections have been much warmer than normal in our region with temperatures as high as 84 in 2008 (record temperature, Barack Obama) while last time in 2016 (Donald Trump) election day was rather smoky from Eastern Kentucky forest fires.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

