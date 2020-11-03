Extra ballots delivered to polling location

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Extra paper ballots had to be taken to a polling location in Boyd County as a result of heavy voter turnout.

The head of the Boyd County Election Department says as a poll worker at Poage Elementary School in Ashland was on the phone making the call for more ballots, the person (or the “runner”) who was bringing them was actually in the building with the delivery.

No major interruptions happened at that polling location.

On Monday, election officials said 18,000 people were projected to vote in Boyd County on Election Day.

Roughly 6,300 people participated in early voting in Boyd County.

