High voter turnout in West Virginia

Secretary of State Mac Warner announced there has been high voter turnout for the election.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Secretary of State Mac Warner announced there has been high voter turnout for the election.

Warner says this is there was no mechanical failure on Tuesday.

Approximately, 9,000 poll workers were at polling places across the state.

There was a power outage reported, but generators took care of it.

Secretary Warner says the election is going smoothly so far.

West Virginia has set a record for early voting with 252,000 people.

Cyber security is in place and there have been no intrusions as of Tuesday afternoon.

