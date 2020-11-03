Advertisement

How to vote if quarantined

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Nearly 20 voters in Lawrence County were placed in quarantine before they could even get to the polls to cast their vote.

Lawrence County Clerk Chris Jobe wants to assure voters there’s still a chance to exercise their right to vote.

“We’ve always had the emergency ballot in place for someone that may be hospitalized within the last few days before the election. This time we’re seeing more people need that, not necessarily because they’ve been hospitalized, but because of quarantine restrictions,” Jobe said.

The first step is calling your local county clerk’s office, and designate a family member to pick up your emergency absentee ballot.

“The family member will take it to the voter, and they’ll vote on the ballot. They will call us once completed and we will set out a box that is secure and set out once they can put their ballot in,” Jobe said.

Jobe wants to assure voters that election officers take safety precautions when handling the ballot returning from quarantine.

“I can guarantee them 100 percent their ballot is counted,” Jobe said.

No matter the way you cast your ballot -- whether in-person, by mail, or emergency absentee -- each and every vote counts.

