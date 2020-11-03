Advertisement

Huntington Mayoral Race: An in-depth look at the candidates

Democratic Mayor Steve Williams is facing Republican Candidate Scott Caserta in his run for a third term.
By Katie Wilson
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Democratic Mayor Steve Williams is facing Republican candidate Scott Caserta in his run for a third term.

Both men have bold visions for Huntington and very different plans on how to accomplish them.

They both have a history working for the city as city councilmen, even serving together from 2008 to 2012 as Democrats. However, their similarities end there.

Williams' final mayoral campaign slogan is, “Promises made. Promises kept.”

“I told my team yesterday we have accomplished more in these eight years than I would have ever, ever dreamed,” Williams said.

One of those promises is fixing the budget, which Williams says he has done.

“We made some extremely hard decisions three years ago,” the mayor said. “But because of that, we’re in a financial position to be able to help different entities.”

Those tough decisions involved laying off two dozen members of the police and fire departments and cutting their budgets back in 2017. He credits those choices with setting the city up for financial success today.

Williams also says he has begun revitalization for the city, focusing on the old ACF Property in Highlawn and the Fairfield Innovation Plan.

Lastly, according to Williams, the opioid epidemic is no longer Huntington’s main issue.

“It’s not that high here ... but it’s still unacceptable," Williams said. “My biggest concern now is the pandemic. We didn’t see this coming.”

If you ask Caserta, crime and overdose deaths are still high. He says tackling both issues are some of his top priorities.

“People are not buying homes here or are having trouble selling homes here,” said Caserta. “Businesses are leaving Huntington. Going across the bridge or just outside the city limits. And the reason for that is the crime, the increased crime.”

Caserta termed out of City Council in 2016 so he could not seek re-election. Around then, he decided to switch parties, going from Democrat, to Independent, to Republican.

Caserta says part of his plan to restore the city is having a street to success plan for for addicts and enforcing nuisance property ordinances.

He also has a plan to revitalize the city, starting with Guyandotte and the riverfront.

“My idea for the riverfront is that floodwall needs covered,” said Caserta. “I envision a boardwalk on top of the stores and shops and restaurants.”

Lastly, Caserta says the budget isn’t being managed correctly. He says his fix involves transparency.

“We’re going to go over the books, we’re going to find out what was spent, where it was spent, who spent it, what for, make sure it all adds up, because the residents want to know what they’re paying for,” Caserta said.

In just over 24 hours, Huntington residents should know who their next mayor is. It will either keep them on a familiar pathway, or begin a new chapter for the city.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Crews on scene of fatal ATV accident

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The accident happened along Turkey Creek Road in the Red House Hill area of Putnam County, not far from the Lincoln County line.

News

How to vote if quarantined

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
“I can guarantee them 100 percent their ballot is counted,” one county clerk told us.

News

Huntington Mayoral Race: An in-depth look at the candidates

Updated: 1 hours ago
Democratic Mayor Steve Williams is facing Republican Candidate Scott Caserta in his run for a third term.

Local

Tug Valley High School cheer team hopes to compete in regionals

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
Mingo County is the only county in the red on West Virginia's COVID-19 metrics map.

Latest News

News

Man accused of firing gun during road rage case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Barry Ratliff is charged with three counts of wanton endangerment.

News

WSAZ Now Desk | How to vote if you are quarantined

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

50 years ago: Marshall University plane crash remains nation’s worse sports-related tragedy

Updated: 2 hours ago

Local

50 years ago: Marshall University plane crash remains nation’s worst sports-related tragedy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
On Nov. 14, 1970, 75 lives were lost in the Marshall University plane crash.

Local

Suspicious abandoned house fire investigated in Huntington

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The fire was reported just before 5 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of West Division Street, located in the area of West 6th and 7th avenues.

Video

Happy Healthy Skin Month

Updated: 3 hours ago
Happy Healthy Skin Month