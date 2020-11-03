Huntington Mayoral Race: An in-depth look at the candidates

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Democratic Mayor Steve Williams is facing Republican candidate Scott Caserta in his run for a third term.

Both men have bold visions for Huntington and very different plans on how to accomplish them.

They both have a history working for the city as city councilmen, even serving together from 2008 to 2012 as Democrats. However, their similarities end there.

Williams' final mayoral campaign slogan is, “Promises made. Promises kept.”

“I told my team yesterday we have accomplished more in these eight years than I would have ever, ever dreamed,” Williams said.

One of those promises is fixing the budget, which Williams says he has done.

“We made some extremely hard decisions three years ago,” the mayor said. “But because of that, we’re in a financial position to be able to help different entities.”

Those tough decisions involved laying off two dozen members of the police and fire departments and cutting their budgets back in 2017. He credits those choices with setting the city up for financial success today.

Williams also says he has begun revitalization for the city, focusing on the old ACF Property in Highlawn and the Fairfield Innovation Plan.

Lastly, according to Williams, the opioid epidemic is no longer Huntington’s main issue.

“It’s not that high here ... but it’s still unacceptable," Williams said. “My biggest concern now is the pandemic. We didn’t see this coming.”

If you ask Caserta, crime and overdose deaths are still high. He says tackling both issues are some of his top priorities.

“People are not buying homes here or are having trouble selling homes here,” said Caserta. “Businesses are leaving Huntington. Going across the bridge or just outside the city limits. And the reason for that is the crime, the increased crime.”

Caserta termed out of City Council in 2016 so he could not seek re-election. Around then, he decided to switch parties, going from Democrat, to Independent, to Republican.

Caserta says part of his plan to restore the city is having a street to success plan for for addicts and enforcing nuisance property ordinances.

He also has a plan to revitalize the city, starting with Guyandotte and the riverfront.

“My idea for the riverfront is that floodwall needs covered,” said Caserta. “I envision a boardwalk on top of the stores and shops and restaurants.”

Lastly, Caserta says the budget isn’t being managed correctly. He says his fix involves transparency.

“We’re going to go over the books, we’re going to find out what was spent, where it was spent, who spent it, what for, make sure it all adds up, because the residents want to know what they’re paying for,” Caserta said.

In just over 24 hours, Huntington residents should know who their next mayor is. It will either keep them on a familiar pathway, or begin a new chapter for the city.

