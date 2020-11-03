Advertisement

In-person voting brisk in West Virginia

By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As polls in West Virginia opened at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, people started lining up 15 minutes early at Holz Elementary School in Charleston. Some even waited in their cars.

Officials in the Mountain State say the record turnout at polling locations across the state Tuesday will be met with record-breaking numbers.

“Total votes cast as of the close of business yesterday, 394,476,” said Secretary of State Mac Warner. “That’s a record-setting number for early voting and absentee voting."

Things slowed down at Holz Elementary as the day went on. Activity, however, did pick up on Charleston’s West Side.

Volunteers with Spread the Vote and the West Virginia Black Voter Impact initiative were outside of Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary. They were giving out free snacks and fried fish sandwiches to anyone who voted there.

"We don’t care who you vote for as long as you exercise your right to vote,' said Octavia Cordon, a volunteer with Spread the Vote.

Voters were happy with the kind gesture.

“It was a very welcome surprise. It made me feel good about what I was doing today,” said Jonathan Battles a Kanawha County voter.

Polls close in West Virginia at 7:30 p.m.

