Long Early Lines in Polling Locations

Long lines greeted early morning voters.
Long lines greeted early morning voters.(WSAZ)
By Rob Johnson
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Boyd County, KY (WSAZ) -Long lines greeted voters as the polls opened early this morning in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio for the general election. Polls opened first in Kentucky at 6am. Then West Virginia and Ohio followed suit at 6:30am. Boyd County Middle School was one polling location where we saw the line of voters going out the door and into the parking lot. That was certainly not the only location.

The West Virginia Secretary of State says every precinct in the state was staffed and ready to go to start the day on Tuesday. However, WSAZ has received scattered reports on voting machines that did not work or election rolls which seemed to have mistakenly reported that a voter had cast a ballot when they had not. WSAZ has not been able to verify that at this point.

The long lines that appeared as the polls opened subsided as the morning went on. Most locations were not seeing long lines by 9am. However, poll workers say those lines could easily materialize again at lunchtime and in the evening hours when voters can get off work.

