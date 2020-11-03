Polls open for Election Day

HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Polls are open Tuesday throughout the Tri-State on what some are calling quite possibly the most important election in our country’s history.

We’ll keep you up to date in all three states and beyond as we follow races from the municipal level -- all the way up to who will be the nation’s next president.

Here are some of the key races we’re following in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio:

Amy McGrath looks to unseat Mitch McConnell for the U.S. Senate in Kentucky

Perhaps the region’s most publicized and one of the most closely watched races features Democrat McGrath, a retired U.S. Marine lieutenant fighter pilot, challenging seven-term Republican Sen. McConnell, the Senate Majority Leader. The candidates' ads and their debate last month highlighted their extreme differences concerning health care, the economy and coronavirus response – among other issues.

Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango challenges Jim Justice for West Virginia governor

West Virginia’s most publicized race features Salango, a noted trial lawyer and Democrat, challenging Justice, a Republican businessman, on pivotal issues including the state’s COVID-19 response, jobs and the economy, and highway funding.

West Virginia Attorney General

The Attorney General is also up for election in West Virginia. Current Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, a Republican, is challenged by Democrat Sam Petsonk.

Morrisey has served eight years as the attorney general in the Mountain State. Petsonk is a private practice attorney who focuses on labor and employment law. Morrisey is saying he has fought off fraud, waste, abuse and corruption in all 55 counties. Petsonk is saying Morrisey failed to protect West Virginia from the opioid crisis and more needs to be done to protect workers.

Huntington Mayor

Current Mayor Steve Williams is taking on Scott Caserta. Williams, 64, graduated from Marshall University and served on City Council before becoming mayor in 2012.

Scott Caserta, 56, of Huntington, also attended Marshall University. He spent 25 years as an employee of Special Metals and also served as a Huntington city councilman.

Lawrence County Sheriff in Ohio

In Ohio, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s spot is up for re-election. Incumbent Sheriff Jeff Lawless, who is a Republican, is up against Joe Ross, a Democrat. Lawless was first elected in 2008 and is steeping up patrols toward Rome Township and Athalia. Ross is an Ironton Police Department detective who’s focused on improving the issue with the jail, transparency and more patrols on the road.

In West Virginia, you will be able to go to the polls between 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. If you don’t know your polling location, click here.

Polls in Kentucky will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. However, if you are in line at 6:00 p.m., you will be allowed to vote. You can find your polling place by clicking here.

In Ohio, polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. through 7:30 p.m. Click here to find your polling location.

