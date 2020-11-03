Update | Power restored after affecting polling locations

UPDATE 11/3/20

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The power has been restored in Sissonville.

The two polling locations are back in operation.

The outage ended up lasting much less time than the power company anticipated. There had been two different outage situations, but they have been cleared up now.

ORIGINAL STORY 11/3/20

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - American Electric Power has a power outage currently affecting Sissonville, West Virginia.

According to Emergency Management Director C. W. Sigman, this outage is affecting two polling locations for the general election. The power company estimates that power could be off until 4:30 this afternoon.

Cigman says he is now taking generators to Sissonville Elementary and Flynn Elementary voting locations to get power to them.

