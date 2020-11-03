Advertisement

Russell advances in KY high school volleyball tournament

Red Devils defeat Paintsville in 3 sets
By Jim Treacy
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RUSSELL, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Russell Red Devils advanced to the Elite 8 in the Kentucky high school state volleyball tournament. They beat the Paintsville Tigers in 3 sets by scores of 25-21, 25-20 and 25-19. Russell will play West Jessamine Friday morning at 9am. The remainder of the state tournament will be played at George Rogers Clark High School this Friday and Saturday.

