Russell advances in KY high school volleyball tournament

RUSSELL, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Russell Red Devils advanced to the Elite 8 in the Kentucky high school state volleyball tournament. They beat the Paintsville Tigers in 3 sets by scores of 25-21, 25-20 and 25-19. Russell will play West Jessamine Friday morning at 9am. The remainder of the state tournament will be played at George Rogers Clark High School this Friday and Saturday.

