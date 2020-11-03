SC still #1 entering final regular season of high school football
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - South Charleston, Sissonville and Tug Valley are the top teams in West Virginia high school football with one more regular season game left in the 2020 season. The top 16 teams will advance to the playoffs and those matchups will be announced this weekend. In a related story, the principals and athletic directors received a letter from the WVSSAC stating that the number of games required to make the playoffs have been changed from 4 to 3. Here are the top 16 teams according to the WVSSAC computer rankings.
AAA
1 SOUTH CHARLESTON
2 CABELL MIDLAND
3 MARTINSBURG
4 MUSSELMAN
5 SPRING VALLEY
6 WHEELING PARK
7 BRIDGEPORT SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL
8 PARKERSBURG
8 SPRING MILLS HIGH SCHOOL
10 PRINCETON SENIOR
11 GEORGE WASHINGTON
12 MORGANTOWN
13 HURRICANE
13 OAK HILL
15 WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL
16 RIPLEY
AA
1 SISSONVILLE
2 BLUEFIELD
3 FRANKFORT
4 OAK GLEN HIGH SCHOOL
5 LIBERTY (Raleigh)
6 KEYSER
7 FAIRMONT SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL
8 ROBERT C. BYRD
9 POCA
10 CLAY COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL
11 NORTH MARION
12 INDEPENDENCE SENIOR
13 POINT PLEASANT SENIOR/MIDDLE SCHOOL
14 BRAXTON COUNTY
15 LIBERTY (Harrison)
16 LINCOLN
A
1 TUG VALLEY
2 GREENBRIER WEST
3 ST. MARYS
4 DODDRIDGE COUNTY
5 MIDLAND TRAIL HIGH SCHOOL
6 BUFFALO
6 EAST HARDY
8 WILLIAMSTOWN
9 RITCHIE COUNTY
10 TYGARTS VALLEY
11 PETERSBURG
12 TOLSIA
13 CLAY-BATTELLE
14 PENDLETON COUNTY
15 MADONNA
15 SUMMERS COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL
Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.