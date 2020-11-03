SC still #1 entering final regular season of high school football

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - South Charleston, Sissonville and Tug Valley are the top teams in West Virginia high school football with one more regular season game left in the 2020 season. The top 16 teams will advance to the playoffs and those matchups will be announced this weekend. In a related story, the principals and athletic directors received a letter from the WVSSAC stating that the number of games required to make the playoffs have been changed from 4 to 3. Here are the top 16 teams according to the WVSSAC computer rankings.

AAA

1 SOUTH CHARLESTON

2 CABELL MIDLAND

3 MARTINSBURG

4 MUSSELMAN

5 SPRING VALLEY

6 WHEELING PARK

7 BRIDGEPORT SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

8 PARKERSBURG

8 SPRING MILLS HIGH SCHOOL

10 PRINCETON SENIOR

11 GEORGE WASHINGTON

12 MORGANTOWN

13 HURRICANE

13 OAK HILL

15 WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL

16 RIPLEY

AA

1 SISSONVILLE

2 BLUEFIELD

3 FRANKFORT

4 OAK GLEN HIGH SCHOOL

5 LIBERTY (Raleigh)

6 KEYSER

7 FAIRMONT SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

8 ROBERT C. BYRD

9 POCA

10 CLAY COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

11 NORTH MARION

12 INDEPENDENCE SENIOR

13 POINT PLEASANT SENIOR/MIDDLE SCHOOL

14 BRAXTON COUNTY

15 LIBERTY (Harrison)

16 LINCOLN

A

1 TUG VALLEY

2 GREENBRIER WEST

3 ST. MARYS

4 DODDRIDGE COUNTY

5 MIDLAND TRAIL HIGH SCHOOL

6 BUFFALO

6 EAST HARDY

8 WILLIAMSTOWN

9 RITCHIE COUNTY

10 TYGARTS VALLEY

11 PETERSBURG

12 TOLSIA

13 CLAY-BATTELLE

14 PENDLETON COUNTY

15 MADONNA

15 SUMMERS COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

