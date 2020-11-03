Several Covid-19 deaths reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - – New numbers have come out from the state of West Virginia on coronavirus cases. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports that there have been 798,261 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 25,593 total cases and 469 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 86-year old male from Wood County, an 89-year old male from Wood County, a 62-year old male from Harrison County, an 81-year old male from Barbour County, a 63-year old female from Wetzel County, a 91-year old female from Randolph County, an 83-year old female from Cabell County, an 81-year old male from Jefferson County, an 80-year old female from Jefferson County, a 76-year old female from Jefferson County, and a 79-year old male from Jefferson County.

