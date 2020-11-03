Tractor trailer rollover accident on I-77

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One lane of I-77 southbound is shut down due to an accident.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday near mile marker 79.

Dispatchers say a tractor trailer was carrying pipe and rolled over.

No one is hurt, but there is fuel leakage.

Cabin Creek Fire Department is responding.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.