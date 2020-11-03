Advertisement

Tractor trailer rollover accident on I-77

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday near mile marker 79.
It happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday near mile marker 79.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 4:44 PM EST
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One lane of I-77 southbound is shut down due to an accident.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday near mile marker 79.

Dispatchers say a tractor trailer was carrying pipe and rolled over.

No one is hurt, but there is fuel leakage.

Cabin Creek Fire Department is responding.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

