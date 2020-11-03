Tug Valley High School cheer team hopes to compete in regionals

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This Saturday, cheerleaders from across West Virginia will compete in a regional competition. Mingo County cheerleaders are the only ones not able to participate because they are red on the state’s COVID-19 metrics map.

Tug Valley High School cheerleaders are reigning state champions three years in a row. Tara Wolford is their coach.

Along with golf and cross country, cheerleading was made a non-contact sport and they adapted to COVID-19 changes.

“Back in the summer they took away stunts for us, so that was a whole new thing for us,” Wolford said.

The cheerleaders regional competition in Parkersburg is Saturday. Clyde Farley, Tug Valley High’s athletic director, said he still has hope -- no matter what color the metrics map is.

“Our kids have not been in school,” Farley said. “This is the fourth week in a row our kids have not been around other kids.”

With the kids being out of school for four weeks due to community spread in Mingo County, Farley said this is not a school problem, but they have had some community problems.

“Even in this red situation, if we get tests for everyone, I still think we have a glimmer of hope,” Farley said.

Wolford said she tells her team to quarantine and stressed the importance of following the CDC guidelines.

“We have told them and their parents, 'hey, you can’t do this stuff,” Wolford said. " It’s not like we are going to other teams where it could be spread. It said in the guidelines for competition that we had to wear our masks the entire time."

Before the state championship, the cheer team has to qualify in regionals. Farley has been in contact with the WVSSAC, advocating for Wolford and the cheer team.

“Our season would be over if something doesn’t give,” Wolford said. “We are really hoping SSAC can get something resolved to where we can compete.”

Wolford hopes every team has a chance to compete for the state championship.

WSAZ reached out to the WVSSAC. They said currently the same rules apply for non-contact sports like cheerleading, golf, and cross country. Teams in orange can only compete if they do COVID-19 testing.

Red school districts are still not allowed to compete.

