Voters turn out in droves on Election Day

BOYD COUNTY Ky. (WSAZ) - Voters turned out in droves in Boyd County, Kentucky and around the region on Election Day to make their voices heard.

For 20-year-old Bradon Wilburn it was his first time voting in an election.

“It feels pretty good. It feels like you can still control a difference that happens in this country,” said Wilburn.

Voters line up inside and outside of Boyd County Middle School. At times, the line went out the door and to the parking lot.

While the doors opened at the precinct at 6:00 a.m., one voter showed up at 4:00 a.m. to vote.

“I’m a proud American. If we get a chance to vote it is definitely our duty to do so -- our freedom to do so,” said voter Liz Ciccarelli.

Ciccarelli wore her “I voted sticker” proudly on Election Day.

When asked what mattered most to voters in Boyd County, many said their first concern was the Presidential election. The second most important thing to voters in Boyd County was if the county should begin selling alcohol.

“I don’t think most of the guys out here feel like going to Ashland or Flatwoods. It would be safer to me,” said Wilburn.

“Personally, I don’t drink. I’m more of a dry kind of person, but the good thing is that everybody got a vote,” said Ciccarelli.

Voter, Marli White, was just glad to have her voice safely heard.

“It’s moving quickly. There’s no signs of any type of intimidation.People are kind to one another. I’m grateful for that" said White.

Election officials in Boyd County tell WSAZ that 12-thousand people cast their ballots during early voting - 6-thousand of those were in-person voting.

Up to 18-thousand people were expected to cast their ballots on Election Day in Boyd County.

Officials say 4-thousand people voted in-person during the primary in the spring of 2020.

