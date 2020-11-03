Advertisement

Voters turn out in droves on Election Day

Voters line up early to vote in Boyd County, Kentucky
Voters line up early to vote in Boyd County, Kentucky(Sarah Sager)
By Sarah Sager
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYD COUNTY Ky. (WSAZ) - Voters turned out in droves in Boyd County, Kentucky and around the region on Election Day to make their voices heard.

For 20-year-old Bradon Wilburn it was his first time voting in an election.

“It feels pretty good. It feels like you can still control a difference that happens in this country,” said Wilburn.

Voters line up inside and outside of Boyd County Middle School. At times, the line went out the door and to the parking lot.

While the doors opened at the precinct at 6:00 a.m., one voter showed up at 4:00 a.m. to vote.

“I’m a proud American. If we get a chance to vote it is definitely our duty to do so -- our freedom to do so,” said voter Liz Ciccarelli.

Ciccarelli wore her “I voted sticker” proudly on Election Day.

When asked what mattered most to voters in Boyd County, many said their first concern was the Presidential election. The second most important thing to voters in Boyd County was if the county should begin selling alcohol.

“I don’t think most of the guys out here feel like going to Ashland or Flatwoods. It would be safer to me,” said Wilburn.

“Personally, I don’t drink. I’m more of a dry kind of person, but the good thing is that everybody got a vote,” said Ciccarelli.

Voter, Marli White, was just glad to have her voice safely heard.

“It’s moving quickly. There’s no signs of any type of intimidation.People are kind to one another. I’m grateful for that" said White.

Election officials in Boyd County tell WSAZ that 12-thousand people cast their ballots during early voting - 6-thousand of those were in-person voting.

Up to 18-thousand people were expected to cast their ballots on Election Day in Boyd County.

Officials say 4-thousand people voted in-person during the primary in the spring of 2020.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

High voter turnout in West Virginia

Updated: moments ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Secretary of State Mac Warner announced there has been high voter turnout for the election.

Local

27 coronavirus cases in Boyd County

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A two-year-old is among the new cases.

Local

24 new cases of COVID-19 in Scioto County

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
14 more people recovered. There have been 724 recoveries since the start of the outbreak.

Page

WSAZ Elections Coverage

Updated: 55 minutes ago
You can find results for Decision 2020 here.

Latest News

Ap

Update | Power restored after affecting polling locations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rob Johnson
Power outage affecting polling locations

News

Several Covid-19 deaths reported in West Virginia

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Rob Johnson
New Coronavirus numbers are out for West Virginia

News

Long Early Lines in Polling Locations

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Rob Johnson
Long lines greet early voters.

News

First Warning Forecast

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Long lines greet Ky. voters

Updated: 7 hours ago
WSAZ Today

News

Polls open to waiting lines in Charleston

Updated: 7 hours ago
WSAZ Today