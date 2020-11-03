Advertisement

Whitey Bulger’s family: Prison system did not protect him

FILE - This June 23, 2011 booking photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows James "Whitey" Bulger Jr.
FILE - This June 23, 2011 booking photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows James "Whitey" Bulger Jr.(AP Photo/U.S. Marshals Service, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. (AP) — Family members of Boston crime boss James “Whitey” Bulger Jr. have filed a lawsuit against the Federal Bureau of Prisons for failing to protect Bulger, who was beaten to death in a West Virginia prison.

The family filed the lawsuit on Oct. 30, two years after Bulger was transferred to United States Penitentiary, Hazelton, and killed.

They are also suing 30 unnamed employees of the prison system.

Bulger was a crime boss in Boston and an informant for the FBI. The lawsuit alleges the prison system knew 89-year-old Bulger was considered a “snitch” and that the prison was violent.

The Bureau of Federal Prisons did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

High voter turnout in West Virginia

Updated: moments ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Secretary of State Mac Warner announced there has been high voter turnout for the election.

Local

27 coronavirus cases in Boyd County

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A two-year-old is among the new cases.

Coronavirus

Europe tightens restrictions as virus hospitalizations rise

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Across Europe, countries have been re-introducing restrictions to get ahead of a virus that has rampaged across the globe, causing more than 1.2 million deaths — over 270,000 of them in Europe.

Local

24 new cases of COVID-19 in Scioto County

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
14 more people recovered. There have been 724 recoveries since the start of the outbreak.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump, Biden hand their fate to voters, with robust turnout

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Nearly 100 million Americans voted early, and now it falls to Election Day voters to finish the job, ending a campaign that was upended by the coronavirus and defined by tensions over who could best address it.

Page

WSAZ Elections Coverage

Updated: 54 minutes ago
You can find results for Decision 2020 here.

National

Rumbling threats of legal challenges echo on Election Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Since the 2000 presidential election, which was ultimately decided by the Supreme Court, both parties have enlisted legal teams to prepare for the unlikely event that voting wouldn’t settle the contest.

National Politics

Republicans try to maintain power in Senate, Democrats seek to widen majority in House

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jacqueline Policastro and Ted Fioraliso
Power is up for grabs in Congress this Election Day.

News

Voters turn out in droves on Election Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Sager
Voters turned out in droves in Boyd County, Kentucky and around the region on Election Day to make their voices heard.

National Politics

Federal judge orders postal inspectors to sweep USPS facilities for mail-in ballots

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN staff
Delivery scores have been steadily declining since Wednesday when the Post Service reported it moved 97% of ballots on time.