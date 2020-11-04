Advertisement

18 more COVID-19 cases reported in Greenup County

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Eighteen new COVID-19 cases are reported in Greenup County.

The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Wednesday, saying four of the cases involve children – one just 14 months old.

There have been 737 positive cases since the pandemic started, 552 which have recovered.

One hundred seventy-two cases remain active, and there have been 13 deaths.

