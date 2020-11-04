23 new coronavirus cases in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - 23 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Scioto County.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, this brings the total to 1,133 since the start of the pandemic.

18 additional people have recovered. 761 recoveries have been made in the county.

Due to the recent increase in coronavirus cases, the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments have been working overtime to isolate new cases and conduct contact tracing. The health departments say this is their top priority and in order to give the most accurate information, they will source the Ohio Department of Health.

