24 more COVID-19 cases in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Twenty-four new COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center made that announcement Wednesday.

The latest cases range from a 17-year-old boy to 93-year-old man. All of those affected are isolating at home.

The county has had 858 total cases since the pandemic started, 565 who have recovered.

There have been 24 deaths.

