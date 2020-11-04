Advertisement

24 more COVID-19 cases in Boyd County

Boyd County health department officials are reporting 24 new cases.
Boyd County health department officials are reporting 24 new cases.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Twenty-four new COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center made that announcement Wednesday.

The latest cases range from a 17-year-old boy to 93-year-old man. All of those affected are isolating at home.

The county has had 858 total cases since the pandemic started, 565 who have recovered.

There have been 24 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

