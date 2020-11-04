Amendment 1 - Rights for Crime Victims, approved in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ/AP) - The Amendment 1 - Rights for Crime Victims in Kentucky has been approved.

This is also known as “Marsy’s Law.”

The laws this year is similar to 2018, except for one provision. It makes sure victims have the right to be heard and notified in the consideration of any pardon or communication.

63% of Kentucky voters were in favor of in 2018, but the Supreme Court overturned it ruling the wording on the ballot was too vague.

