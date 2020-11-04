Amy Grady wins W.Va. Senate District 4 seat

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Amy Nichole Grady was elected Tuesday to the West Virginia Senate District 4 seat, according to unofficial results.

It’s the seat that’s been held by Mitch Carmichael, who Grady defeated in the June Republican primary.

Grady defeated Democratic challenger Bruce Ashworth on Tuesday night.

She’s a teacher who received the endorsement of the American Federation of Teachers West Virginia chapter earlier this year.

The district she will represent includes Mason, Jackson, Roane and Putnam counties.

