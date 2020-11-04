Advertisement

Carol Miller wins reelection to U.S. House for W.Va. District 3

Republican Carol Miller has won reelection to the U.S. House in West Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District, the Associated Press reports.
By The Associated Press and WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WSAZ/AP) - Republican Carol Miller has won reelection to the U.S. House in West Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District, the Associated Press reports.

Miller released the following statement Tuesday night:

“Thank you to everyone who supported my campaign. I am especially grateful to my family and friends for their unwavering dedication. With honor and humility, I will continue to serve the people of West Virginia. The Coronavirus imposes real challenges, but I know the spirit of West Virginians will overcome any obstacle. We will harness the economic force of oil, gas, and coal to power our nation and the world into the future. Working together as West Virginians we will reinvest in our communities, rebuild our economy, and reinvigorate our state.”

