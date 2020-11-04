Clerk’s office employee tests positive for coronavirus

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An employee with the Circuit Clerk’s Office in Kanawha County has tested positive for COVID19.

The office was notified Wednesday morning.

The employee has not been to the Clerk’s Office since October 30.

The Clerk’s Office is working with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department for contact tracing.

Officials will contact the W.Va. National Guard for help with sanitizing the office.

