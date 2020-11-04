Advertisement

Courthouse closed through Monday, November 16

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Greenup County Courthouse is closing due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the county.

According to the Judge Executive Robert Carpenter, the courthouse will be closed to the public from Thursday, November 5 through Monday, November 16.

The courthouse originally closed in October due to the coronavirus and extended its closure through November 4.

