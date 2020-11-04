Advertisement

Crews rescue one in South Point crash

One person was injured in a crash in South Point on Tuesday afternoon.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SOUTH POINT, OHIO (WSAZ) - One person was injured in a crash in South Point on Tuesday afternoon.

A statement from Fayette Township Fire District says the accident happened in the 900 block of County Road 17.

When crews arrived, they noticed one person entrapped in their vehicle. The victim was quickly and successfully extricated from the car.

The patient was taken to a medical facility by helicopter for their injuries. The extent of those injuries is unknown.

Fayette Township Fire District officials said, “We would like to thank South Point Fire Department for the assistance on extrication, Chesapeake Union Township Fire Department for providing a landing zone, Lawrence County EMS for patient care, Air Evac for patient care and patient transport, and Ohio State Highway Patrol.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

