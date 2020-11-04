Advertisement

Driver injured after his car hit a utility pole

The single-vehicle crash happened in the 7400 bl. of Sissonville Drive.
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 7:25 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A crash is shutting down all lanes of Sissonville Dr. in Sissonville.

It happened just after 6 Wednesday morning in the 7400 bl. of Sissonville Dr.

A man was driving north on Sissonville Drive when he lost control and hit a utility pole.

The vehicle ended up on it’s top.

He was able to get out, but was taken to the hospital with injuries.

His condition hasn’t been released.

All lanes of Sissonville Dr. in the 7400 bl. will be shut down until AEP can repair the utility pole.

