Employee at sports complex tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An employee at Shawnee Sports Complex has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to Kanawha County officials, the employee hasn’t been at the complex since October 28.

The Welcome Center has been disinfected. Officials have contacted the West Virginia National Guard to sanitize the complex.

“We are grateful for the assistance the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has provided the Shawnee Sports Complex during the pandemic.  We have ensured that guidelines were implemented early on for staff and the public to follow during practices and games.  Social distancing and mask-wearing are essential parts of protecting our staff, athletes, coaches, and families,” says Jennifer Herrald, County Manager.

