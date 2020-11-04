Firefighters are battling an apartment building fire in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - First responders are battling an apartment building fire in Huntington.

The fire is in the 800 block of 3rd Str., on Huntington’s south side.

The call came into Cabell County 911 at 4:40 Wednesday morning.

Fire Chief Jan Rader told WSAZ it is an abandoned building, and that the fire marshal shut it down about a month ago due to another fire.

No injuries are being reported.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.