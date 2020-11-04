Advertisement

Firefighters are battling an apartment building fire in Huntington

Firefighters are battling a fire at an apartment building on 3rd Street.
Firefighters are battling a fire at an apartment building on 3rd Street.(Ricardo Ribeiro)
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:14 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - First responders are battling an apartment building fire in Huntington.

The fire is in the 800 block of 3rd Str., on Huntington’s south side.

The call came into Cabell County 911 at 4:40 Wednesday morning.

Fire Chief Jan Rader told WSAZ it is an abandoned building, and that the fire marshal shut it down about a month ago due to another fire.

No injuries are being reported.

