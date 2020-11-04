Governor Beshear says mask mandate to be extended

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says the mask mandate will be extended for another 30 days.

He made the announcement Wednesday afternoon during a press conference.

1,635 new coronavirus cases have been reported. 113,009 total cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

11 additional Kentuckians have died in connection to the coronavirus.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.