Herd reschedules two football games

Dallas, TX – Marshall Football had two of its Conference USA games rescheduled Wednesday in an announcement made by the league office.

The Thundering Herd (5-0 overall, 3-0 C-USA) will now host Rice (1-1, 1-1) on Saturday, December 5 in an affair that was originally scheduled for October 3. That game will be carried by one of the ESPN platforms at a start time that will be determined at a later date. Marshall will then travel to Miami to face FIU (0-3, 0-1) on Friday, December 11 at 6:30 p.m. in a contest that will be carried by CBS Sports Network. The Panthers postponed its game with the Thundering Herd last Friday due to a lack of scholarship student-athletes.

The Thundering Herd is 16th in the Associated Press poll and one spot higher in the Amway/USA Today Coaches Poll. Marshall’s AP ranking is its highest since September 8, 2002, when it also climbed to No. 16, following a season-opening 50-17 victory over Appalachian State.

