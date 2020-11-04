Advertisement

Huntington mayoral race called

Steve Williams
Steve Williams(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Mayor Steve Williams will return as mayor.

Democrat Williams unofficially defeated Republican challenger Scott Caserta, according to unofficial results from all Cabell County precincts.

Williams, 64, graduated from Marshall University and served on city council before becoming mayor in 2012. This will be his third term serving as mayor.

Scott Caserta, 56, of Huntington, also attended Marshall University. He spent 25 years as an employee of Special Metals and also served as a Huntington city councilman.

Mayor Williams says, “While there’s much we’ve accomplished there is still much to be done. I’m profoundly grateful to the voters of Huntington for giving me the chance to finish what we started eight years ago. Before I was elected Mayor, Huntington was laying off workers and was having trouble paying its bills. Businesses were closing down and crime was on the rise. Through hard work and creative thinking we’ve been able to put our financial house in order and put our city back on the right track. We’ve fully funded employee pension plans, given our dedicated first responders a 24% pay raise, balanced the budget and cut taxes to encourage new investment and Huntington is on the move again. I’m proud of my team at city hall and of the residents of Huntington for working together to help make sure Huntington is always a place we’re proud to call home."

“I want to say a special word of thanks to my wife Mary, without her I could not have done any of this. She’s my best friend, my most trusted advisor and my biggest cheerleader. I can’t imagine doing this without her in my corner,” Williams said.

