Huntington restaurant temporarily closing due to COVID-19 concerns

Marshall Hall of Fame Café restaurant says it will close a few days due to a suspected COVID-19 case.
Marshall Hall of Fame Café restaurant says it will close a few days due to a suspected COVID-19 case.(WOWT)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Marshall Hall of Fame Café restaurant says it will close a few days due to a suspected COVID-19 case.

The restaurant made the announcement Wednesday, saying the decision came “out of an abundance of caution.”

It released the following statement, in part:

“We strongly feel the safety of our loyal guests and our hard working staff far greater exceed everything else. Every employee will be tested for COVID in addition to having the store thoroughly disinfected while we are down. We are hoping to reopen in 7-10 days once we confidently know we are serving you as safely as possible. Thank you for your continued support & understanding.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

