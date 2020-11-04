Huntington sees spike in suspicious fires

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The state fire marshal is investigating a suspicious apartment building fire that happened in the 800 block of 3rd Street Wednesday.

It’s the second time the building has caught fire in a month.

“It was like......'Pew!' Just like... somebody just... I mean, it was bad," said neighbor Leva Misner.

It took firefighters six hours to put the fire out.

Huntington firefighters arrived at the scene to find flames shooting through the roof, and parts of the building beginning to collapse.

“Firefighters made an excellent stop on this," said Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader.

Rader says the building previously caught fire less than a month ago, forcing tenants out of their homes. That fire was ruled accidental, but this fire is suspicious.

“When the weather turns and it’s colder, people who are homeless typically look for places for shelter and a lot of times they’re just trying to keep warm,” Rader said.

Chief Rader isn’t the only one suspecting vagrants. Misner says she frequently see’s homeless people on her street. In fact, she says she saw some enter the apartment building hours before the fire.

“I saw four of them,” Misner said. “Two girls, two boys, go in that window with a backpack. They went in but they didn’t come out.”

By mid-day, the building was just a shell of itself.

The fire is still under investigation, and no arrests have been made.

Rader says they’ve seen an uptick in suspicious fires since the beginning of October. There was another suspicious fire on West Sixth Avenue just days ago. Still, Rader says it’s not more than they typically see this time of year.

