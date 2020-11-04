Advertisement

In-person unemployment services suspended

According to the Kentucky Labor Cabinet, in-person appointments between November 2 through November 13 are being converted to virtual or phone appointments.
According to the Kentucky Labor Cabinet, in-person appointments between November 2 through November 13 are being converted to virtual or phone appointments.
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - In-person unemployment services in Kentucky have been suspended.

According to the Kentucky Labor Cabinet, in-person appointments between November 2 through November 13 are being converted to virtual or phone appointments.

Those who have an appointment scheduled for that time period will be contacted directly to talk about the format change and will have the opportunity to choose how they’re appointment will be handled: either by Zoom or by phone.

Officials say this is to keep the staff and public safe as the number of COVID-19 cases and the number of red counties are increasing across the state.

