Kanawha County Public Library holds construction “topping off” ceremony

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Renovations to the Kanawha County Public Library have been moving steadily.

Library staff, city officials, and county representatives met at the site Wednesday afternoon as the final beam of the new building structure was placed.

Officials also signed the beam that will serve as the connecting pillar for an overhead walkway between the library and the Summers Street parking garage.

Monika Jaensson, Kanawha County Public Library’s Board President, said, “The library boards that have existed over two decades now have done so much in the planning to get to the stage where we are at right now. The library foundation that has tirelessly raised money, and of course the community that has given that money in order to make this a project a reality. You know, this project is almost completely funded by private dollars, and that’s really amazing.”

The renovation project will cost 32 million dollars. The expected completion date is set for early 2022.

