Advertisement

Missouri will send its first Black woman to Congress

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Cori Bush made history in Missouri Tuesday night.

CNN has projected the Democrat will become the first Black woman to represent Missouri in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Bush defeated Republican Anthony Rodgers and Libertarian Alex Furman to win the state’s 1st Congressional District seat.

“This is our moment and this is our time and that’s how it will be,” Bush said. “And so when you walk away from here, you walk with your chest poked out that change has come to this district and it’s come by way of a first. We are going to love and honor each other to change the face of this district and become who we know we can be, to become a safe, loving, welcoming, thriving community.”

In August, Bush stunned political pundits when she defeated Rep. William Lacy Clay in the Democratic primary. His family had held the U.S. House seat for more than 50 years.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Presidency hinges on tight races in battleground states

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, ZEKE MILLER, JILL COLVIN and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
The two candidates, who have proposed dramatically different visions for the nation, split territory across the U.S. after polls closed Tuesday night.

National Politics

Cori Bush talks about making history with Missouri win

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
CNN has projected the Democrat will become the first Black woman to represent Missouri in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Local

Woman arrested after deputies say she threatened to “gut” a citizen

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Deputies say the alleged threats are presumed to be in retaliation of a search warrant and arrest made last week at her residence.

National

Eta lashes Nicaragua with rains, deadly mudslides

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The storm had weakened from the Category 4 hurricane that battered the coast, but it was moving so slowly and dumping so much rain that much of Central America was on high alert.

Latest News

Local

Employee at sports complex tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to Kanawha County officials, the employee hasn’t been at the complex since October 28.

National

Calm returns to Vienna as police probe gunman who killed 4

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Much of the capital remained shut down well into Tuesday, with authorities saying only in the afternoon that they hadn’t yet found any evidence of a second assailant.

National Politics

World waits nervously, impatiently for US vote count

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Government leaders scrambled to digest the delay and ordinary people swapped views, hopes and fears on feeds and phones.

National Politics

Few problems reported during tranquil Election Day at polls

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and NICHOLAS RICCARDI
About 103 million votes were cast before Election Day, an early voting push prompted by the pandemic. That took some of the pressure off polling places on Tuesday.

National

Puerto Rico awaits final result in tight gubernatorial race

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 12,000 votes separated the top two candidates after counting more than 95% of the ballots cast Tuesday as well as some returns from early and absentee ballots, which were also still being tallied.

National

Quake toll rises to 116 in Turkey; rescuers finish searches

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The death toll in last week’s Aegean Sea earthquake rose to 116 on Wednesday as rescuers in the Turkish city of Izmir finished searching buildings that collapsed in the quake.