Morrisey wins W.Va. Attorney General Race

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has been elected to another 4-year term in office.

Morrisey, a Republican, on Tuesday fought off a challenge from Democrat Sam Petsonk.

Morrisey has already served eight years as attorney general in the Mountain State, and a majority of voters said at the ballot box that they want to see Morrissey continue that work for a third term.

Morrisey touted his record of fighting fraud, waste, abuse and corruption in all 55 counties across West Virginia.

Petsonk argued Morrissey failed to protect state residents from the opiod crisis and that settlements reached with the drug companies were too low.

A private practice attorney, Petsonk focused on labor and employment law, and he formerly worked in the offices of the late Sen. Robert C. Byrd.

Morrisey says he will now use his third term to protect state residents affected by the pandemic and continue the successes of his first two terms in office.

