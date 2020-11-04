One shot in Clay County; suspect fled the scene

CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been shot in the Wallback area of Clay County, according to West Virginia State Police.

Troopers say the suspect fled the scene but they are attempting to find them.

There is no word yet on the extent of the victim’s injuries.

