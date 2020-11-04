Advertisement

Over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases in Ohio within 24 hours

According to the Ohio Department of Health, 4,071 cases have been reported.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, 4,071 cases have been reported.(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Over 4,000 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Ohio within the last 24 hours.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, 4,071 cases have been reported.

55 additional individuals have died in connection to the virus since Tuesday. 5,428 have died since the start of the outbreak.

176,415 have presumed recovered.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Woman who was badly burned in fire has died

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Neighbors reported hearing an explosion.

Local

23 new coronavirus cases in Scioto County

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Ohio Department of Health, this brings the total to 1,133 since the start of the pandemic.

Local

In-person unemployment services suspended

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Kentucky Labor Cabinet, in-person appointments between November 2 through November 13 are being converted to virtual or phone appointments.

Video

W.Va. Symphony Orchestra on Studio 3

Updated: 2 hours ago
W.Va. Symphony Orchestra on Studio 3

Latest News

Local

McConnell says it will take time to count votes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Kentucky Republican and Trump ally said Wednesday that “claiming you’ve won the election is different from finishing the counting.”

Local

UPDATE | Fire department says fire is suspicious

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It happened just before noon Wednesday in the 6700 block of MacCorkle Avenue Southwest.

Local

Courthouse closed through Monday, November 16

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The courthouse originally closed in October.

Local

Seven COVID-19 deaths at health and rehab facility

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there are 94 residents with positive cases and 52 staff.

Local

Three coronavirus deaths in W.Va.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There are 5,663 active cases.

Local

Clerk’s office employee tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The office was notified Wednesday morning.