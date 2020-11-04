Over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases in Ohio within 24 hours

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Over 4,000 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Ohio within the last 24 hours.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, 4,071 cases have been reported.

55 additional individuals have died in connection to the virus since Tuesday. 5,428 have died since the start of the outbreak.

176,415 have presumed recovered.

