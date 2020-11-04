UPDATE | Crews respond to fire

UPDATE 11/4/20 @ 12:24 p.m.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews have responded to a working fire.

It happened just before noon Wednesday in the 6700 block of MacCorkle Avenue Southwest.

Dispatchers say the eastbound lane of Route 60 in the 6700 block is closed because of the fire.

Crews at the scene say one person was inside but they were able to get out.

No one was hurt, investigators say.

The fire is out at this time.

